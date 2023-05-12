Council opens Good Friday Agreement art exhibition

ARTIST... Friz was the artist who designed the new paintings at the exhibition.

THE local Council has launched an art exhibition to celebrate the role that females in the North and further afield had on the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The artistic exhibition, titled ‘Peace Heroines’, was commissioned by the District Council to educate young people of Fermanagh on the important role that the many women played on the signing of the 1998 agreement, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The many paintings and photographs, which honours the likes of Monica McWilliams, Pat Hume, Hillary Clinton and Pearl Sagar, officially opened on Monday. It will run for eight weeks, until June 25.

Advertisement

Barry McElduff, chairman of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, feels it is important to recognise the key role that the many females in the North played during the negotiation period.

“Women from all walks of life played a pivotal role in the peace process and continue to encourage dialogue and reconciliation projects today,” said McElduff.

“The (Fermanagh and Omagh District) Council is committed to promoting equality and good relations for everyone in the district and a shared future for all. These initiatives contribute to the achievement of this by exploring our shared history.”

The Strule Arts Centre in Omagh also hosted a ‘Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs’ film and question and answer session with some of the females who played a key role in the peace process.

McElduff feels that the ‘Peace Heroines’ exhibition is a good way to mark the ‘momentous event’ in the history of Ireland.