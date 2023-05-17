+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportCorrigan and Timoney bid for place at European Champs
Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney

Corrigan and Timoney bid for place at European Champs

Posted: 11:58 am May 17, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

This week, Fermanagh rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will trial in Italy as they bid to to book their place in the Irish four boat, at the European Championships which take place from May 25-28 in Slovenia.

With five rowers competing for the four spots, the Fermanagh duo will have to be at their best but Kinawley man Corrigan, is hoping their hard work will pay off;

“They try to teach us to never be 100 per cent confident but I feel like, coming from the four last year and the work I’ve put in, it should stand to me.

Advertisement

“We’re all tough and we’re all fast. I just have to get in there and do what I’ve done before and take my seat, like I have before. So I’d be fairly confident in myself from what I’ve done and where I am at the minute but at the end of the day, it’s just about finding the fastest four.”

It is relatively early in the season and the Europeans will be used as a benchmark for the Irish boat to assess where they are in terms of competitiveness.

Related posts:

Baldwin furious at refereeing decisions Christie bags double at Necarne point-to-point Castle Irvine gets ready for ‘Conquer the Castle’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:58 am May 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA