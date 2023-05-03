College principal clarifies his position

IN A statement this afternoon, the principal of Erne Integrated College has clarified his position at the school following the news that nine of the 11 governors at the colege have resigned.

Jimmy Jackson-Ware said in a statement that contrary to media reports he remained as principal and will do until his retirement later this year.

He added that the resignation of the governors was a temporary situation and the school would continue to function as normal, without impacting the ‘high quality learning and teaching’.

“Right from the inception of integrated education I have been a passionate supporter of the movement which I believe is a vital force for positive change in Northern Ireland. I feel very honoured and privileged to be the principal of an integrated school. Since my appointment as Principal in September 2015 the school has experienced significant improvement in terms of the built environment, curriculum development, working relationships and student academic achievement. This could not have been achieved without the hard work, dedication and support of both the staff and governors during my 8 year tenure and I offer my heartfelt thanks.

“My passion for integrated education remains the same and I wish Erne Integrated College every success in the future,” he said