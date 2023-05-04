Castle Irvine gets ready for ‘Conquer the Castle’

GET STUCK IN...Registration for the ‘Conquer the Castle’ obstacle course challenge at Castle Irvine closes at midnight Thursday.

Red Bull Conquer the Castle is coming to Castle Irvine this Saturday. It is the first time the race has been held in the North.

The Irvinestown venue will be turned into a sprint obstacle course for the Bank Holiday weekend and promises to test the body and mind to their limits.

The endurance course consists of 24 trying obstacles from muddy crawls to monkey bars and balance beams, this is a fitness challenge with a difference.

There will be both a male and female winner based on the fastest chip time recorded across the entire day’s competition, winning £1000 each. There will also be a £500 prize for second and £250 for third-place finishers in both categories.

The event will be hosted by Graham Little and starts at 10am sharp. It is anticipated that there will be over 200 competitors from all over Ireland bidding to take the prize and the plaudits. Registration for contestants over 16 is open until midnight Thursday (tonight) at ; RedBull.ie/ConquerTheCastle