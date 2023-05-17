Callaghan’s form continues with singles win

Enniskillen Lawn Tennis Club hosted the West of Ulster Championships last week and welcomed 148 competitors from Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Belfast, Claremorris, Mullingar, Longford and Larne.

The tournament concluded on Sunday with high-quality action on display. Club members Fiona Balfour made it to the C Ladies Singles Finals and Brian McAuliffe reached the B Men’s Singles quarter-finals, and then partnered up with Charlie Hutchings in the B Men’s Doubles where they both had a great match against John Maguire of Irvinestown and Peter Craig of Omagh.

The B Men’s Doubles Final was a hard-fought match with Declan McBride of Enniskillen partnered with Andy Moore, but it was John Maguire and Peter Craig who eventually won the match.

Martina Boyd and Vanessa McBrien of Enniskillen played in the B Ladies’ Doubles and had some great matches on their way to the finals but lost to Orla Malone and Bernice Clarke of Cavan.

