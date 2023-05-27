Body recovered near Lough Erne

POLICE attended the scene of a sudden death in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen at approximately 5.20pm yesterday.
They attended the scene in Ely Lodge area, a few miles outside Enniskillen on the Belleek Road.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
Advertisement
There are no further details.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 12:03 pm May 27, 2023