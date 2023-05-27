+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Body recovered near Lough Erne

Body recovered near Lough Erne

Posted: 12:03 pm May 27, 2023
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE attended the scene of a sudden death in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen at approximately 5.20pm yesterday.

They attended the scene in Ely Lodge area, a few miles outside Enniskillen on the Belleek Road.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

There are no further details.

 

