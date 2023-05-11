Big motivation for Beacom to bring it home

Eoin Beacom celebrates with his brother Cathal after he scoredfor Enniskillen Town in the Mulhern Cup semi-final.

As one Beacom brother bids for his fourth Mulhern Cup, the other brother’s hope of playing in Friday night’s decider at Ferney Park was cut down in last Thursday night’s league game against Rangers, when he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Youngest sibling Eoin Beacom had to make way after 30 minutes when he went off with what looks like a season-ending injury for the 24-year-old.

Older brother Cathal was ‘absolutely gutted’ for his brother, who he describes as ‘one of your best players at the heart of the defence’.

When Eoin made way in the crunch league game, Town were trailing 1-0 and went on to lose 2-1. After the game, Cathal’s thoughts turned to his brother who is now a huge motivation for this Town side to win Friday’s showpiece final;

“You’re thinking the poor cub is going to miss a Mulhern Cup Final which he has worked so hard to get into, so you’re just absolutely gutted for him. Obviously, emotions are high and he’s upset and he’s your wee younger brother, so you have to try to get him to keep his head up as well.”