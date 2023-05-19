+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Counting complete in two Enniskillen wards

Posted: 11:18 pm May 19, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
Counting has concluded for the night in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council local election, with the results in for two Fermanagh district electoral areas (DEA)

In Enniskillen, the day saw the departure of two sitting councillors, Donal O’Cofaigh (Cross-Community Labour Alternative) and Paul Blake (SDLP).

The biggest development of the day was the election of Eddie Roofe in Enniskillen, the first time an Alliance candidate has been elected in Fermanagh.

The DUP’s Keith Elliott was the first to be elected in Enniskillen, however it came down to the wire for the last three seats. In the end, the UUP’s Roy Crawford and Robert Irvine, and Dermot Browne for Sinn Fein took the lseats.

In Erne East, it was very much Sinn Fein’s day, with Sheamus Greene and ThomasRobert O’Reilly retaining their Council seats, and Noeleen Hayes being elected for the first time.

The DUP’s Paul Robinson and the UUP’s Victor Warrington have also retained their seats.

There was a tense wait for the last seat, with the SDLP’s Garbhan McPhillips being elected on the last count, with Independent Eamon Keenan narrowly missing out.

We’ll be back in the morning for all the results from the remaining DEAs, Erne West, Erne North and Omagh. Make sure to follow our live blog here for all the results, as they come in.

