Spanish training camp helps rowers to Dublin victories

Eighty-six Enniskillen Royal Boat Club rowers attended an eight-day training camp on the Olympic rowing course at Banyoles, which is one-hour northwest of Barcelona.

Two hard training sessions per day saw big improvements in technique and stamina, which paid dividends in the Neptune and Commercial regatta in Dublin at the weekend.

The boys travelled to the Neptune regatta on Saturday for the first side-by-side racing regatta of the season.

Advertisement

The first big result was the J15 eight of Christian Timoney, Jamie Dunlop, Charlie Lynn, Jake Sembhi, Eoghan Campbell, Ethan Downey, Andrew Cuthbertson, Ryan Topping coxed by Ian Fleming, who won by three lengths over Neptune in the final. Shortly afterwards, the J15 quad of Luke Bailey, Evan Donaghy, Lorcan Sreenivasan, Austin Cassidy coxed by Ben Cameron won their final, again over Neptune.

The J16 quad of Justin Smith, Joe Murphy, Hugo McChesney, William Bogle and cox Daniel Montgomery fought through two rounds against Castleconnel and Commercial to reach the final but narrowly missed out to Neptune.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0