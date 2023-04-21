Sinn Fein hand in Council election candidate forms

TEAM EFFORT... Sinn Fein Council candidates: back row (left to right) Elaine Brough, Cllr Anthony Feely, Cllr Sheamus Greene, Cllr Thomas O'Reilly and Dermot Browne. Front row (left to right) John Feely, Cllr Debbie Coyle, Andrea McManus, Noeleen Hayes, Cllr Tommy Maguire and Declan McArdle.

SINN FEIN’S Fermanagh candidates have been formally nominated to stand in next month’s Council election.

The nomination papers for the 11 candidates were handed in by the party at the Townhall in Enniskillen for the poll which will be held on May 18.

Sinn Fein’s Group leader during the previous term of office, Cllr Tommy Maguire, stated that progress can be made if all parties worked together to help Fermanagh’s residents.

Advertisement

He said: “All eleven Sinn Féin Council candidates are committed to working for all and delivering on the things that matter to workers and families.

“Whether the issue is the rising cost-of-living, health, education or investing in local communities, working

together we can build a better future for the next generation.

“We are willing to work with all parties, at Council and Assembly level, for the benefit of all our communities.”

Tommy Maguire, will be standing in Enniskillen District Electoral Area (DEA) alongside Andrea McManus and Dermot Browne.

Cllr Debbie Coyle, one of the Erne North DEA candidates alongside John Feely, said that first class public services for residents was a priority.

She added: “Our Sinn Féin councillors will work hard to ensure the Council provides first class services.

“The Council must also lead on, and champion, regeneration and investment in our towns, villages and rural communities.”

Coyle, who works in the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), also insisted that healthcare was a top priority.

Advertisement

She continued: “Fixing the Health Service is Sinn Féin’s number one priority. Our councillors work alongside our MLAs day in, day out and I can guarantee that Health will be the number one priority in a new Executive.

“The time for delays are over. The DUP must stop blocking the Assembly and the Executive. The work of cutting waiting lists and improving accessibility to services must start immediately.

“The removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH is a service collapse and a failure of the Trust to recruit the necessary surgeons.

“The Trust must set out clearly a plan to reinstate emergency general surgery.

“Sinn Féin, within the Council and the Assembly, will continue to insist that the Trust set out a meaningful plan to reinstate services as soon as possible.”

In the Erne East DEA, Noeleen Hayes is standing alongside sitting councillors Sheamus Greene and Thomas O’Reilly.

Elsewhere, Elaine Brough, Declan McArdle and Cllr Anthony Feely will stand in the Erne West DEA.