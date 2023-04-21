SDLP nominates four Fermanagh candidates

THE TEAM . . .SDLP Candidates for Fermanagh in the upcoming NI Local Elections - Adam Gannon, Paul Blake, Garbhann McPhillips and John Coyle.

ALL four Fermanagh-based SDLP Councillors will be standing for re-election.

Cllr Paul Blake, Cllr John Coyle, Cllr Adam Gannon and Cllr Garbhan McPhillips all handed in their nomination forms to Fermanagh & Omagh District Council last week.

The local elections across the North are being held on May 18.

Speaking after submitting their forms, Cllrs Blake and Coyle stated public services for both town and rural areas were key issues that they would be addressing if re-elected.

Cllr Blake said: “While we can be justly proud of our many achievements over the previous council term, like many people in this area I am frustrated at the situation we find ourselves in when it comes to services.

“Our community has been denied its fair share for too long and the SDLP is determined to continue standing up for people here and making their voices heard so that council delivers on the issues that truly matters to them.”

Cllr Coyle added: “Much of Fermanagh is rural which presents its own unique challenges for people living in our communities. We still suffer from problems like poor broadband connectivity, rural isolation, lack of support for farmers, our community groups and poor roads, and until we address these issues we will continue playing catch up to other parts of the North and these islands.”

Healthcare and the local economy were also highlighted by Cllrs Gannon and McPhillips.

“Improving access to health services for people in this area has been my number one priority since getting involved in politics,” said Cllr Gannon.

“Yet we are still having to fight tooth and nail and to prevent cuts to much needed services at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) and to protect access to GP surgeries and other medical treatment for people in rural areas.

“The SDLP has played a key role in the campaign to retain key services in line with health service reform and we will always stand behind the community here when it comes to protecting vital resources.”

Cllr McPhillips added: “There is huge potential for Fermanagh that we have unfortunately yet to realise, the future could be so bright for people here and the SDLP has the vision to make that happen.

“As a cross-border area we are uniquely placed to benefit from the economic opportunities of dual-market access and we need to ensure that this once in a lifetime chance to build a better future for everyone in the North, in Fermanagh and right across our island is not lost.

“A strong team of SDLP representatives in this area will keep fighting for every single person here to deliver on this and the other issues impacting us in our everyday lives.”