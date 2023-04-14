+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Quigley absent as Erne release squad for Ulster opener

Posted: 12:48 pm April 14, 2023

Fermanagh sharpshooter Sean Quigley hasn’t been included in Kieran Donnelly’s named panel of 26 ahead of their Ulster Championship clash with defending champions Derry.

Quigley nailed a number of important scores throughout the league, most notably late goals against Down and Antrim, as the Erne man marched towards promotion.

Teams do have the option of naming four standby players, which haven’t been released, so there is still a chance Quigley could feature.

In his absence, Fermanagh will depend on the likes of Ultan Kelm and Darragh McGurn for scores.

Donnelly has named the exact same starting team that took on Cavan in the Division Two league final three weeks ago.

McGurn rattled the net for Fermanagh in their 0-16 to 1-7 defeat, while Ryan Lyons, who starts at centre half forward, chipped in with 0-3.

The Fermanagh team is as follows:

  1. Sean McNally
  2. Luke Flanagan
  3. Shea Cullen
  4. Cian McManus
  5. Jonathan Cassidy
  6. Shane McGullion
  7. Lee Cullen
  8. Ryan Jones
  9. Brandon Horan
  10. Aidan Breen
  11. Ryan Lyons
  12. Ronan McCaffrey
  13. Ultan Kelm
  14. Darragh McGurn
  15. Josh Largo Ellis

Subs: Jack Kelly, Declan McCusker, Conor O’Shea, Conal Jones, Garvan Jones, Conor McGee, Fionan O’Brien, Tommy McCaffrey, Oisin Smyth, Garrett Cavanagh, Stephen McGullion.

