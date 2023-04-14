Quigley absent as Erne release squad for Ulster opener

Fermanagh sharpshooter Sean Quigley hasn’t been included in Kieran Donnelly’s named panel of 26 ahead of their Ulster Championship clash with defending champions Derry.

Quigley nailed a number of important scores throughout the league, most notably late goals against Down and Antrim, as the Erne man marched towards promotion.

Teams do have the option of naming four standby players, which haven’t been released, so there is still a chance Quigley could feature.

In his absence, Fermanagh will depend on the likes of Ultan Kelm and Darragh McGurn for scores.

Donnelly has named the exact same starting team that took on Cavan in the Division Two league final three weeks ago.

McGurn rattled the net for Fermanagh in their 0-16 to 1-7 defeat, while Ryan Lyons, who starts at centre half forward, chipped in with 0-3.

The Fermanagh team is as follows:

Sean McNally Luke Flanagan Shea Cullen Cian McManus Jonathan Cassidy Shane McGullion Lee Cullen Ryan Jones Brandon Horan Aidan Breen Ryan Lyons Ronan McCaffrey Ultan Kelm Darragh McGurn Josh Largo Ellis

Subs: Jack Kelly, Declan McCusker, Conor O’Shea, Conal Jones, Garvan Jones, Conor McGee, Fionan O’Brien, Tommy McCaffrey, Oisin Smyth, Garrett Cavanagh, Stephen McGullion.