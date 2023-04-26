Public sector workers stage industrial action

Members of the trade union NIPSA were out on strike outside the Jobs & Benefits Centre in Enniskillen

PUBLIC SECTOR workers in Fermanagh joined teachers in walking out on strike today demanding better pay and conditions.

Members of the trade union NIPSA were out in force protesting outside the Jobs & Benefits Centre in Enniskillen.

James Carey, secretary of the NIPSA branch there, stated that the industrial action had been voted on by members frustrated in over a decade’s worth of cuts.

“We’re on strike today as a culmination of 13 years of austerity – which is still going on,” said Carey.

“It’s about pay at the minute but the overall picture is about cuts to public services and the decimation of those public services which has deliberately been created by the government.

“There’s a real class divide there. It’s about our health, our roads, our education – everything. This is just a part of it here.

“We’re fighting today because people in the public services deserves better.

“We always hear from governments about ‘budgetary constraints’, ‘there is no money for public services’ and ‘cuts, cuts, cuts’.

“But we have the King’s Coronation this week and there will be plenty of money for that. There will be billions of pounds spent on that and there will not be a word about it.

“We feel that’s a real injustice for ordinary working decent people and we’re going to fight on until we get what we justly deserve.”

There was no Court in session at Enniskillen Magistrates Court due to today’s industrial action which led to cases due to be heard that day having to be postponed.

A spokesman for Courts NI said: “Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service has been working hard to ensure that essential court and tribunal business remains as scheduled on April 26. Some courts are cancelled and the cases listed adjourned to another date.

“Tribunal hearings scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, have been rescheduled. Inquests (Coroners Service and Legacy inquest Unit) – hearings have been adjourned.”