Praise for kindness of stranger at Enniskillen playpark

A LOCAL mother has thanked a stranger who came to her and her daughter’s aid at the Lakeland Forum playground at the weekend.

The woman got in touch with the Herald in an attempt to reach out to thank the man who helped them on Sunday when her daughter got stuck on top of the pyramid climbing frame while suffering from a serious nose bleed.

“My wee one had got herself higher than she’d ever gone on the pyramid, and she was so proud of herself and was happy, but she took a fright trying to come down, so he brother went up to try to help her, but she was too scared to follow in the instructions,” said the mother, explaining she suffers from bad arthritis and was unable to climb up to help herself.

“Then the fear brought out a nose bleed and she was absolutely pouring blood, but I couldn’t get to her. I had no way to climb.”

That was when the man, who was at the playground with his own child, came to the rescue.

“This very kind man climbed up and grabbed her, covered in blood and all, and carried her down. She was bleeding that bad it was on his face and his hair and his hands,” she said.

“He didn’t care, he did it anyway. It was just so kind. He was even that decent that when he went to his car to get himself cleaned up he and his child brought a packet of baby wipes over to try to clean her up.

“I just want to say a huge thank you. It was unexpected and a massive kindness and it completely helped me out when I was distressed.”

