“Please find my missing pet parrot Parry”

A LISBELLAW woman has made a plea to the public to help find her missing parrot.

Parry, an Eclectus parrot, went missing from his home in the Rampart Lane area of the village on Friday, April 14 at around 3pm.

His owner, Elaine MacFarlane, has spent the last few days looking for him but to no avail.

Parry is emerald green in colour with bright red feathers under his wings and with blue on the leading edge of his wings and tail.

Elaine said: “He’s not done this sort of thing before – this has come totally out of the blue. As those who’ve had a pet go missing know, as time passes by, it’s just not in his favour anymore.

“I had one sighting reported to me in a forest near Augher. But to be honest with you, a birdwatcher came out to us today to scan the trees and he said that he didn’t think parry would make it that far.

“It’s some distance from Lisbellaw to Augher so I would probably agree with the birdwatcher ads I don’t think Parry has the strength to do that journey. But who knows?

“Parry is only eight years old – although I’ve had him since he was four. He used to live with a Polish guy in Sligo who just didn’t have the time to look after him anymore.”

Elaine has urged anyone who spots Parry to not to go after him but to phone her and try to stay with the parrot until she gets there.

She added: “If anyone were to come across Parry, he has a good nature. He is a medium sized parrot and friendly, and may also try to make contact with people as he will be hungry and loves human attention. He would be very much wanting to find somebody as well.

“If you do locate him, phone me instead of trying to get him down from any tree as you could scare him away again. Phone me and just stay in area and keep a good eye on him while you wait for me to arrive.

“He loves bells. Even just calling his name will catch his attention. He also loves hearing the words ‘tickle’ and ‘birdie’. He tends to be more vocal in early morning and evening time. Should anyone hear anything like distinctive squawks or shrieks.”

If you spot Parry, call Elaine on: 07544342827 or contact the PSNI on 101 and quote the reference to serial number 1705 16/04/2023.

Meanwhile, a pet budgie has gone missing from the Coleshill area of Enniskillen.

Earon Reihill posted on social media that his budgie was last seen near Ely Gardens.

If you seen Earon’s budgie, contact him via his facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/earon.reihill