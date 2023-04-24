+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeCompetitionsVOTE: PAP YOUR PERFECT PET

VOTE: PAP YOUR PERFECT PET

Posted: 10:39 am April 24, 2023

We’ve teamed up with Experience Enniskillen to pap the PERFECT PET in the North-West! 🐶

Last week, we asked our readers to send in snaps of their perfect pets and we were not disappointed with the results!  

Who is the perfectly papped pet? The decision lies with you!

Thanks to Experience Enniskillen, we have an incredible prize for the winner and runner-up! 

  • 1st Prize: A 2-night mid-week stay for two people and up to 2 dogs at Escape Ordinary Castlehume 🎉
  • 2nd Prize: £100 Experience Enniskillen Gift Card 🛍️

CHECK OUT WHO IS IN THE RUNNING AND VOTE NOW 🔽

Create your own user feedback survey

Pick up a copy of next week’s Fermanagh Herald to see your winners!

Prizes are kindly sponsored by Experience Enniskillen and Escape Ordinary

Voting commences on Monday 24th April 12noon and will close on Friday 28th April 10am.

 

  

Related posts:

No related posts.

Posted: 10:39 am April 24, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA