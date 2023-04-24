VOTE: PAP YOUR PERFECT PET

We’ve teamed up with Experience Enniskillen to pap the PERFECT PET in the North-West! 🐶

Last week, we asked our readers to send in snaps of their perfect pets and we were not disappointed with the results!

Who is the perfectly papped pet? The decision lies with you!

Thanks to Experience Enniskillen, we have an incredible prize for the winner and runner-up!

1 st Prize: A 2-night mid-week stay for two people and up to 2 dogs at Escape Ordinary Castlehume 🎉

2nd Prize: £100 Experience Enniskillen Gift Card 🛍️

CHECK OUT WHO IS IN THE RUNNING AND VOTE NOW 🔽

Pick up a copy of next week’s Fermanagh Herald to see your winners!

Prizes are kindly sponsored by Experience Enniskillen and Escape Ordinary

Voting commences on Monday 24th April 12noon and will close on Friday 28th April 10am.