New solar bin debuts at Bun Jetty

The new solar compactor bin at Bun Jetty, Newtownbutler. The bin will help prevent litter entering the water, improve the area and help to reduce carbon emissions as it doesn't need to be emptied as often

A REVOLUTIONARY solar bin has been unveiled to help boost the environment.

The solar compactor bin is situated at Bun Jetty, Newtownbutler in what is hoped to be the first of many bins around the County.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council submitted a funding application to the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) for a marine litter grant.

DAERA duly rubber-stamped the application and awarded the Council £12,025 – which has been utilised to bring in four public litter-picking stations, four eco-refill water stations and of course, the solar bin at Bun Jetty.

Advertisement

A Council spokeswoman said: “The solar compactor bin’s design incorporates several extremely practical features.

“These include an integrated solar panel and battery system, integrated infrared sensors that take a level reading every three seconds and enables 24 hour monitoring, automated ‘alert’ messages for maintenance and robust containment features to minimise the risk of birds and vermin accessing litter and spreading it into the wider environment and nearby water courses.

“Although we don’t always have guaranteed sunshine in the summer never mind all year round, the solar panels charge in daylight not just sunlight.

“The solar compactor bin is intended to provide a more efficient and effective solution to street litter and officers will be monitoring its performance in the months ahead.”

“The bin features an integrated infrared sensor which takes a fill level reading every three seconds. This allows for the bin to be monitored in real time 24 hours a day.

“A traffic light tracking system identifies when the bin requires emptying, and an automated alert is sent. It will also indicate any errors that may occur – such as the service door being left open.

“The bin will collect 20 times the volume of a standard street bin, therefore, reducing the frequency of the collection of the bin, and the problem of overflowing bins which is harmful to the environment.”