Maloney set for Enniskillen gig at Charlie’s Bar

ONE of Ireland’s top up-and-coming singer/songwriters is set to stop off in Enniskillen next month for what is expected to be a sold-out show at Charlie’s Bar.

Michael Maloney, a native of Ardara in Donegal, recently confirmed that he will perform his first show in Enniskillen on the bank holiday weekend next month, Sunday, May 7.

Una Burns, bar manager of Charlie’s Bar, ‘cannot wait’ to welcome the hugely talented singer to the popular pub.

“He (Michael Maloney) has never done a show in Fermanagh before. His manager got in contact with us to see if we’d be interested in hosting a show in Charlie’s Bar, and we’re delighted that he’s going to come,” explained a proud Ms Burns.

In 2019, Maloney, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, rose to fame on the local music scene after he released his hit song ‘What Do You Want To Know’.

Within hours of its release, the track was being warmly received by local music fans and it rose through the charts, hitting a staggering five million streams on music streaming platform, Spotify.

Maloney has built on the success of his debut single, producing and releasing a 12-track album, titled ‘Give Out Before You Give Up’, which contains 11 original songs, which were all written by the talented Donegal man.

The singing star is now a regular performer in some of the top venues around the country. In April, he headlined shows at Quay’s Bar in Galway, Corrigan’s Kitchen in Castleblaney in Monaghan and Dorman’s in Magherafelt, Derry.

Recently, Maloney, who dedicates his music career to the influence of his late mother, sang his hit ‘What Do You Want To Know’ to the Derry City footballers inside their changing room at the Aviva Stadium, following their FAI Cup final victory over Shelbourne.

Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite on Friday and Ms Burns is confident that the show will be a sell-out.

“We’re hoping that he’ll get a really good response, especially when it’s on the bank holiday weekend, which we’ve never had before on the second week of May,” she said.

“The live music really creates a great buzz and an atmosphere and we’ve been very lucky with the support that we’ve received.”

