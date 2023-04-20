Mallards bid to win their third Harry Cavan Cup

DUCKS READY... The Ballinamallard United under-18s are set to face Cliftonville Strollers in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup Final on Friday,

‘THIS is what every young child dreams of,’ said Ballinamallard under-18 manager Ryan Beacom as he prepares his team for Friday night’s Harry Cavan Youth Cup Final at Windsor Park.

“Everyone, no matter what age they are, has that passion and hunger and desire, and football is one that many share,” said the Mallards manager.

“When you’re growing up, to think that you will be playing in a youth cup final, under lights in the National Stadium at Windsor Park – that’s a dream.

“How many people can say that they’ve got the opportunity to do that? Well, we’re really looking forward to it.”

And on Friday night, the star-studded Ballinamallard United under-18 side will have the chance to bring home a third Harry Cavan Youth Cup title to the club, having won the competition in 2001/02 and 2005/06.

But the former Irvinestown Wanderers manager is under no illusion of the challenge that awaits his team, when the Ducks take on Cliftonville Strollers on Friday.

“In my opinion, the Harry Cavan is the biggest trophy to win, outside of the Irish Cup, and it’s certainly not an easy competition to win,” said the focused Beacom.

