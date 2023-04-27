+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Irvinestown

Lisnaskea blaze believed to be “deliberate”

Posted: 9:24 am April 27, 2023

FIREFIGHTERS were rushed out to attend to a blaze in Lisnaskea yesterday.

Both the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the police were called to the scene in the Drumhaw Fold area at 1.15pm on Wednesday, April 26.

Two crews each from the Lisnaskea and Enniskillen fire stations put the fire out with the use of a jet by 1.48pm.  The blaze is believed to have been started in a derelict outhouse. 

A NIFRS spokeswoman told The Herald that they believed the cause to be deliberate ignition.

The police have launched an investigation and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 762 of 26/04/23.

