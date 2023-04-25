Excitement builds ahead of St Ninnidh’s Lip Sync Battle

Fifteen groups have will be competing in the St Ninnidh’s Lip Sync Challenge, and each are doing their own fundraising, such as ‘Kenny’s Angels’, who have already raised over £20,000 for the cause.

THE COMMUNITY in the wider Derrylin area and far beyond are invited to the Kilmore Hotel in Cavan this Saturday night, April 29th, for a night of fun and fundraising for St Ninnidh’s Primary School.

Excitement has been building in the area for some time now for this weekend’s St Ninnidh’s Lip Sync Challenge, which has been organised to help fund much-needed new outdoor facilities for the local primary school that will not only be of benefit to its pupils, but the wider community too.

Organised by the school’s Parents Fundraising Group (PFG), and sponsored by local companies Encirc, Crust and Crumb, and Mannok, among others, the evening promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment, with scores of local people of all ages taking part, and something in store to suit all tastes.

A total of 15 teams are taking part, and each have their own fundraising pages which have been keeping track of their donations so far, with some already raising £10,000 and even £20,000 each.

The competition looks set to be fierce on the night, with a tough job on the cards for the judges – Ciara O’Flanagan from the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts; Fermanagh high sheriff Noelle McAlinden; Julian Fowler from the BBC; director, actor and singer David Rees; and professional dance artist Dylan Quinn.

The organising committee said the entire aim is to “make our children’s dream of a useable play space, a reality.”

“After, consultation with the staff, pupils and parents of St. Ninnidh’s PFG, we wish to develop a zoned, accessible school grounds that can not only be used by our pupils but also by the wider community as well,” said a St Ninnidh’s PFG spokesman.

“Our proposed new school grounds offer flexibility of use and aims to enhance learning opportunities that would further develop the social skills, gross motor and co-ordination skills of all pupils.

“It includes the development of a biodiversity and pollinator space, 3G pitch, sensory garden, school garden, outdoor classroom, nature trail, provision of a soft-play area with child-friendly wooden equipment, the installation of buddy benches and the redevelopment of the front yard area from a carpark to safe playground for all.”

They added, “We would love to see as many of you there as possible for what will be a great night of skill and entertainment by local people.”

To donate visit the school’s fundraising page here, or scan the QR code below. For more information visit St Ninnidh’s PFG Lip Sync Fundraiser on Facebook.