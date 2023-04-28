Enniskillen man recovering well from cardiac arrest

ENNISKILLEN man Pauric Kettyles, who was hospitalised in the US last week after suffering a cardiac arrest, is making a steady recovery.

Pauric fell ill last Thursday evening (US time) while holidaying in Los Angeles with partner Chelsea Graham and two friends, but his sister Zara Bullion said the 24-year-old is now in a stable condition.

“Thankfully, Pauric has been moved out of ICU and is in the cardiac ward,” Zara said. “He’s still using oxygen but he has had his breathing tube removed and can breathe on his own, which is a miracle.

“Pauric’s also been able to speak briefly with his partner Chelsea, my mum and stepdad, and his friends who he was travelling with.

“He has to have more tests like CT and MRI scans and have his arteries checked to try to find out why this happened in the first place, as the cause for the cardiac arrest is still unknown.

“He still has a long road ahead of him but he is doing well.”

Pauric and his partner Chelsea were holidaying around the West Coast of the US, with friends Dara Carty and Zoe Coulter, when he fell ill in Los Angeles.

Tributes and donations have poured in from far and wide for the Balcas employee, while a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his medical bills in the US.

Pauric’s mother Jenny said a special thanks must go to everyone who donated, as it meant she could remain with her son. This would not have been possible without the help of so many people.

“Pauric is in hospital in Beverly Hills, so it’s very expensive. It would have been hard for my mum to stay on without this support and generosity,” Zara explained.

“It has been incredible and we are all very grateful.”

Currently, more than £52,000 has been raised on Pauric’s GoFundMe page. To donate click here.

Pauric’s employers Balcas are also organising a fundraising raffle with a pack of 40 sleepers and a tonne of pellets (either blown or bagged) as prizes. They hope to raise £5,000 by selling tickets at £20 each.

Two winners will have their choice of either prize, and the competition will run to a maximum of 250 entries or until Friday, May 5th, whichever is soonest.

If you wish to enter please send a PayPal payment of £20 to reception@balcas.com (using FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY option to avoid fees), and they will let you know your entry number in return.

Prizes will then be delivered anywhere in the UK or Ireland free of charge.