+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDrugs raid suspect found under dirty laundry
Lisnaskea

Drugs raid suspect found under dirty laundry

Posted: 9:09 am April 18, 2023

POLICE have a suspect in custody following a drugs raid in Tamlaght.

The raid took place on the afternoon of Friday, April 14.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: “During the search approximately £2500 worth of Class A Controlled Drugs were located.

Advertisement

“Sadly the suspect wasn’t present during the search but thanks to some Police craft they were located in a property hiding under a pile of dirty clothes.”

Related posts:

£350k drugs seized following Fintona search UPDATE: Money taken after ATM broken into in Tempo Derelict Railway Hotel will be redeveloped, says owner

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am April 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA