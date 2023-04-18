Drugs raid suspect found under dirty laundry

POLICE have a suspect in custody following a drugs raid in Tamlaght.
The raid took place on the afternoon of Friday, April 14.
A spokesman for the PSNI said: “During the search approximately £2500 worth of Class A Controlled Drugs were located.
Advertisement
“Sadly the suspect wasn’t present during the search but thanks to some Police craft they were located in a property hiding under a pile of dirty clothes.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 9:09 am April 18, 2023