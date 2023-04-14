Donnelly focused on cutting out needless mistakes

‘BEING confident and composed’ on the ball is one of Erne boss Kieran Donnelly’s key messages to his players this week as they prepare for a crunch Ulster Championship opener against Derry on Saturday.

Having reviewed the video of the Allianz Division 3 league final defeat to Cavan, the Fermanagh manager says that the ‘most disappointing’ aspect of their performance was the cheap unforced errors that they coughed up and he’s well aware that his players can’t afford to do that against the bookies’ favourites for the Anglo Celt trophy.

“We’re very focused on what we have to do to win the game,” anticipated Donnelly, “against Cavan, we gave the ball away too easily and we had a lot of unforced errors which was unlike us.

“That was the most disappointing thing and we’re very aware that against a team like Derry, we can’t afford to do that. When you’re turned over by the good teams, they’ll hurt you.”

Like Fermanagh, Rory Gallagher’s Derry suffered a league final defeat, which came at the hands of Dublin who put four goals behind what is usually a rugged and non-negotiable Oak Leaf defence.

