+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAADonnelly focused on cutting out needless mistakes
Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly giving orders to his players during the game.

Donnelly focused on cutting out needless mistakes

Posted: 10:01 am April 14, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

‘BEING confident and composed’ on the ball is one of Erne boss Kieran Donnelly’s key messages to his players this week as they prepare for a crunch Ulster Championship opener against Derry on Saturday.

Having reviewed the video of the Allianz Division 3 league final defeat to Cavan, the Fermanagh manager says that the ‘most disappointing’ aspect of their performance was the cheap unforced errors that they coughed up and he’s well aware that his players can’t afford to do that against the bookies’ favourites for the Anglo Celt trophy.

“We’re very focused on what we have to do to win the game,” anticipated Donnelly, “against Cavan, we gave the ball away too easily and we had a lot of unforced errors which was unlike us.

Advertisement

“That was the most disappointing thing and we’re very aware that against a team like Derry, we can’t afford to do that. When you’re turned over by the good teams, they’ll hurt you.”

Like Fermanagh, Rory Gallagher’s Derry suffered a league final defeat, which came at the hands of Dublin who put four goals behind what is usually a rugged and non-negotiable Oak Leaf defence.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

McNally won’t change roaming policy ‘Full focus’ on producing a performance against Cavan Horan hopes to climb the Hogan steps once more

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:01 am April 14, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA