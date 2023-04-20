Curran chalks up 400 appearances for The Reds

SOLITUDE or nowhere. That’s the feeling you get from Cliftonville’s Chris Curran, after he made his 400th appearance for The Reds last Tuesday night against Larne.

The Swanlinbar man joined the north Belfast club ten years ago from Ballinamallard United and in his first year he helped them retain the Danske Bank Premiership.

Four League Cups, and two County Antrim Shield’s later Curran is still playing a pivotal role at the club. Last week he became ninth player in the all-time list of appearances for the club. An achievement unknown to Curran until Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie made him aware;

“I didn’t think I was up as high as that, I thought I was a few short actually,” said Curran.

“I was very proud to see that because Cliftonville prides itself on being the oldest club in Ireland and for there only to be nine players that have done that in its history, it’s a really, really proud moment.”

Curran scored his first goal for the club against Dundela in 2013 and he went on to score 35 goals and make 60 assists. He’s revered by Reds fans and the 32 year-old reflects on his 400 games with great affection;

“It’s been an unbelievable time at the club, I love the club and I wouldn’t swap it for anything. I’ve absolutely no regrets about my career or my time here. It’s been really special.”

