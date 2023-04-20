Co Fermanagh draw Manchester Utd in Super Cup

Co Fermanagh Super Cup representatives Bernie Darcy and Ernie Conlon pictured with Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ivor Wallace

The draw for the 2023 Super Cup NI took place on Wednesday evening in Coleraine with County Fermanagh’s under-16s drawn in the same group as Manchester United, Japanese regulars Ichifuna and Dundalk Schoolboys League.

In the Junior Section, County Fermanagh, who pushed eventual winners Manchester United all the way last summer in the group stage, will face three top sides including newcomers St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

Fermanagh Super Cup NI Chairman, Scott Robinson was delighted to see one of the two teams draw the glamour tie with Manchester United;

“It’s nice now for the senior manager (Keith Douglas) to get them this year after the Juniors getting them last year. It’s always nice to get a club of that profile and there’s always a buzz.”

Trials are already underway for both squads and Robinson believes the draw being held so early will really whet the appetite of young players;

“I think it will give extra intensity to the trials now because when they see who they are playing, their attitude, application, and everything has to be first class because it’s a an attractive squad to be part of.”

Keith Douglas takes charge of the under 16s once again after enjoying Premier Globe success last year. Chris McDowell will manage the junior side for a second successive year at the tournament which kicks off on Sunday 23 July with the finals day on Friday 28 July.

The squads are expected to be finalised in the middle of May and work is now well and truly underway in terms of financing and logistics which is headed by treasurer Bernie Darcy and Honorary President Ernie Conlon.

Once again, the Junior side will be sponsored by Monaghan Bros with Western Cars giving their financial support to the Under 16 side.

Junior Under 14 Draw

Group A – County Armagh, County Londonderry, FC America and Stevenage FC.

Group B – County Down, County Tyrone, Prospects 2 Pro Academy (Canada) and West Ham United.

Group C – County Antrim, Kilmarnock FC, Donegal Schools and Rangers FC.

Group D – County Fermanagh, St Mirren FC, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

Premier Under 16 Draw

Group A – County Antrim, County Tyrone, Northeast Rush (USA) and Newcastle United.

Group B – County Down, Tigres UANL (Mexico), Surf Select (USA) and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Group C – County Armagh, County Londonderry, St Kevin’s FC and Rangers FC.

Group D – County Fermanagh, Ichifuna (Japan) Dundalk Schoolboys League and Manchester United.