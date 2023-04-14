Classy McCartney ranked 11th in Europe

EUROPE'S ELITE... Ellie McCartney is the 11th fastest swimmer in Europe in the 200m IM.

FERMANAGH’s Ellie McCartney is now the 11th fastest swimmer in Europe in the 200m Individual Medley after setting a blistering new PB at the recent Swim Ireland’s Irish Open Swimming Championship where she set several new consideration times, as well as collecting silver and bronze medals along the way.

McCartney, who represents the Ards Swimming Club, was pitted against some of the best swimmers from Ireland and across Europe where she bidded to set consideration times for the European Under-23 Championships, European Junior Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

On the second day, she finished third in the 100m Breaststroke, finishing behind Tokyo Olympian Mona McSharry and top Irish breaststroker Niamh Coyne. setting a PB of 1:09.65.

