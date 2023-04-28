Christie bags double at Necarne point-to-point

Trainer David Christie celebrates "Winged Leader's" win at the Point to Point with daughter Rachel, granddaughter Eve, jockey Suzy Doyle and Elaine McCann

Derrylin trainer David Christie bounced back from disappointing results at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals with a double at Necarne point-to-point in Irvinestown on Saturday.

Winged Leader left his bad run in the Foxhunters at Aintree behind him to easily win the Mannok and RTD Crawford Ladies Open, while Nevermindestranger dead-heated for first place in the SpanWright 6yo+ Geldings Maiden.

“It was good to see Winged Leader do it. Although beaten at a higher level [in the likes of Aintree], he hasn’t been beaten anywhere in a point-to-point since March 2019. So, he keeps that record going,” Christie’s son David Jnr said.

“Nevermindestranger dead-heated to win his race as well, as the judge found it too close to call.”

It was a good weekend all around for the Fermanagh stable with Bold Enough winning on Friday evening at Fairyhouse’s point-to-point.

“It takes us to 20 point-to-point winners for the season which matches last season’s total so we can’t complain,” Christie Jnr said.

“We are looking good to break our record for the season. There is still one weekend left in April and all of May to go yet, so we should set a new mark.”

The grounds of Necarne Castle, a castle which was built in the 17th Century and has had a varied history, has been home to the Fermanagh hunt point-to-point since the turn of the millennium.

Its most famous previous winner is Grade 1 Cheltenham festival winner Briar Hill, who won his maiden at Necarne 10 months prior to his big race success in the Champion Bumper in 2013.

A unique racecourse that has plenty of undulations and turns around it, Necarne is a challenge for most horses.

It was made even tougher at the weekend due to the wet underfoot conditions, but that did not stop a card of six races taking place on the day.