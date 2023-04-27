Big medal haul for local rowers in Limerick

One hundred and twenty Enniskillen Roytal Boat Club rowers made the trip down to Limerick regatta at the weekend

in three coaches. The 2k course was flat with little wind but wet with rain on and off throughout the day, occasionally torrential.

The day got off to good start with the girls first eight of Eva Johnston, Clodagh O’Donnell, Rachel Cullinan, Chloe Thompson, Laura Turner, Acorn Cassidy, Reah Cartin Mccloskey, Kate Huddleston coxed by Jessica Thompson beating Castleconnell by an impressive 4 seconds.

The Girls J15 eight crew of Annie Fowler, Meabh Murphy, Naomi Robinson, Hannah Armstrong, Mya Morris, Zara Welsh, Rhea Cartin McCloskey,Erin Trimble Cox Jessica Thompson won very impressively against St Michael’s, on their own waters, and another Enniskillen crew.

The J14 quad of Caithlin Kelly, Abbie Magwood, Tori Davis, Brook Davis and cox Errie Powell had a good win over Shannon, Athlone, and their teammates in the Enniskillen C crew.

