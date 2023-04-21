Baldwin furious at refereeing decisions

‘THIS can not continue’, fumed Fermanagh boss Joe Baldwin, after his side were the victim of what he described as an ‘absolutely ridiculous’ refereeing decision on Sunday.

With just 25 minutes played, Fermanagh were reduced to 14 men when referee James Judge showed wing half forward Brian Teehan a straight red card.

When confronted by the Erne manager after the game, the Mayo whistler said that one of his officials had brought it to his attention that Teehan had ‘struck with minimal force’, even though both Baldwin and Donegal manager Mickey McCann did not witness the incident.

“Officiating at this level has to be better. The decision came from an umpire who was 90 yards away, like 90 yards,” said an exasperated Baldwin. “We know that everybody can make a mistake, but the decisions have got to be right. The GAA has got to look at hurling and officiating at this level.

