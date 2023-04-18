£2000 reward for information on missing Lisbellaw dogs

Dachshunds, Rumi (left) and Monti were last seen in the Snowhill Road area of Lisbellaw

A REWARD of £2000 has been put up by a Lisbellaw family whose dogs have gone missing.

Dachshunds, Rumi and Monti were reported as being missing from their home in the Snowhill Road area of Lisbellaw on April 11 around 8pm.

Despite appeals on social media and constant searching – including a resident using their drone to see if they can spotted from the sky – the two dogs have not been seen.

Advertisement

Amongst those searching are members of the Pets Lost & Found Fermanagh group who have urged the public to get in touch with them if they spot Rumi and Monti.

A spokesman said: “We have completed a thorough search of the area they were last seen but unfortunately there are areas that are inaccessible on foot.

“A member of our community came down with a drone to search the area but there’s still no sign of these two pets.

“Their owners are concerned about them and are offering a £2000 reward for their safe return. If you have any information that could help get Rumi and Monti home please don’t hesitate to contact our page.

“If you live local to the area please keep an eye out for these two wee pets. And if you have any information on them or if you have secured them please let us know.”

If you see or find Rumi and Monti, contact Pets Lost & Found Fermanagh here: https://www.facebook.com/petslostandfoundfermanagh