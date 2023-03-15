UPDATE: Money taken after ATM broken into in Tempo

There was an attempted ATM theft at McBride's filling station on the Dromore Road, Irvinestown, last Thursday, and another in Derrylin on Tuesday.

Police are now treating the incident at an ATM in Tempo in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) as theft.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said officers were investigating damage to the ATM in the area, and would provide an update in due course.

This afternoon, the PSNI released the following statement, “Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM in the Tempo area in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th March.

“It was reported that the door of the ATM at a shop on Main Street had been forced open and a sum of cash was taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and detectives would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 246 of 15/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The theft comes following two separate incidents in Derrylin and Irvinestown in recent days.

Yesterday (Tuesday) an investigation was launched following the attempted theft of an ATM from an ATM on Main Street, Derrylin.

The incident was the second its kind within a week, with an attempted theft of another ATM in Irvinestown last Thursday.

Police have not said whether the incidents are related.