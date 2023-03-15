+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: Money taken after ATM broken into in Tempo
There was an attempted ATM theft at McBride's filling station on the Dromore Road, Irvinestown, last Thursday, and another in Derrylin on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Money taken after ATM broken into in Tempo

Posted: 3:09 pm March 15, 2023

Police are now treating the incident at an ATM in Tempo in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) as theft.
This morning a PSNI spokesman said officers were investigating damage to the ATM in the area, and would provide an update in due course.
This afternoon, the PSNI released the following statement, “Detectives are investigating a theft from an ATM in the Tempo area in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th March.
It was reported that the door of the ATM at a shop on Main Street had been forced open and a sum of cash was taken.
Enquiries are at an early stage and detectives would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 246 of 15/03/23.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
The theft comes following two separate incidents in Derrylin and Irvinestown in recent days.
Yesterday (Tuesday) an investigation was launched following the attempted theft of an ATM from an ATM on Main Street, Derrylin.
The incident was the second its kind within a week, with an attempted theft of another ATM in Irvinestown last Thursday.
Police have not said whether the incidents are related.

Related posts:

Police attend damaged ATM in Tempo Police officer shot by gunmen after coaching children £350k drugs seized following Fintona search

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:09 pm March 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA