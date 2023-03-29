Police have said there are no reports of any serious injuries following a two vehicle accident in Enniskillen this afternoon (Wednesday, March 29th).
Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the town centre, with roads around the Johnston Bridge/library are currently closed due to an accident, including the adjoining sections of Queen Elizabeth Road and Cornagrade Road.
A police spokesman said, “Police are dealing with a two vehicle collision on Cornagrade Road at Johnston’s Bridge. There are no reports of serious or life threatening injuries at present.”
