Town's Matthew Dixon and Lisnaskea's Corey McAree.

Town progress to last eight after Rovers test

Posted: 12:25 pm March 10, 2023

Cathal Beacom bagged two as Division One leaders Enniskillen Town safely progressed into the Mulhern Cup quarter-finals, overcoming a spirited Lisnaskea Rovers on Thursday.

It looked like plain sailing for Town when Beacom netted afterjust two minutes and then Lee Brennan added a second before the half hour.

But Lisnaskea, themselves currently top of Division Three, had other ideas, and Aidan Keenan halved the deficit albeit momentarily before Beacom’s second left it 3-1 at half-time.

Then when John Paul O’Reilly scored another for Rovers after the hour, they provided a ‘few scares’ before substitute Jamal Tavares secured the host’s win.

“It was a tough test for us, tougher than we’d probably care to admit,” suggested Town boss Rory Judge.

