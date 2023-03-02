Top class races expected at Erne Head this weekend

Boys J18 eight will defend their title on the Erne this Saturday.

The annual Erne Head of the River takes place this Saturday over the renowned 6-kilometre course and for the first time since the inaugural race in 1957, the men’s and women’s races will be separate races.

The women race at 11am and there are 29 entries – a high-class field, especially in the Junior 18 event where there are six crews from the four provinces. Two from Galway, St Michael’s Limerick, Commercial Dublin and Enniskillen Royal Boat Club.

The men race at 1.30pm and there are 55 entries in this race. There is top-class senior action including the Irish champions UCD but there is the prospect of an enthralling race at J18 level.

Enniskillen are defending their title against seven other crews including Coleraine, Belfast Inst, St Michael’s, another younger Enniskillen crew, St Ignatius College Galway and the perennial foe, St Joseph’s College Galway, who won the Irish championship from Enniskillen last season by a mere three centimetres.

There are numerous other entries from Enniskillen Royal Boat Club at the various age groups as well as Masters eights from the Portora men and women.

Home knowledge may be very useful this weekend for local crews with the water low and the flow is benign so coxing know how could be vital.

The action can be viewed from the Killyhevlin Hotel, Stuart’s Car Park or the West Bridge.