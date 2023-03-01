+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Three men injured in Derrygonnelly stabbing

Posted: 10:10 am March 1, 2023
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE in Fermanagh are understood to be investigating a stabbing incident in the village of Derrygonnelly last night.

It is believed three men were injured. Officers have cordoned off an area around New Line and Mill Green at the back of the town.

The men aged 36, 39 and 45 sustained head injuries and lacerations thought to have been caused by knives and other weapons. Windows at a property were also smashed. 

It is believed one person has been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital while the others are being treated for injuries at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

A 39 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievious harm with intent and remains in custody.

 

 

Posted: 10:10 am March 1, 2023
