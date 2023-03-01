‘Soup-er’ cause at South West College

STUDENTS from the South West College’s Erne Campus in Enniskillen will be holding a fundraiser for the SWC Student Foodbank, which is a service available to all students this Friday.

“This initiative has been live since September, assisting our students in the recent cost of living crisis,” said one of the organisers. “However, raising awareness of this amazing service for students is paramount for it’s success. Therefore, our event management students have decided to host an afternoon of homemade soups, rolls and tray bakes to aid this Soup-er cause!”

The event, which has been organised by Level 3 Event Management students will be held in the Erne Restaurant at the Enniskillen campus. There is also be a raffle on the day.

“We look forward to welcoming you and thank you in advance for your support,” they said.

