SEFF host forgiveness webinar at Stormont

A VICTIMS group will be hosting a forgiveness and reconciliation online webinar at Stormont on tomorrow.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) will be staging the event at the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings between 10.30am to 3.30pm.

This event will bring panellists from academia, journalism and theology together focusing on the treatment of victims/survivors by the media, recommendations for the new victim/survivor strategy and methods to improve collaboration between the Church and victims and survivors.

SEFF`s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said: “A group of SEFF representatives who have a personal Faith in Jesus Christ embarked last August on a personal and collective journey to examine, to learn and to listen to Rwanda’s ‘Forgiveness and Reconciliation’ model.

“The core concern each shared was their perception of being judged by some within the Church and society who insist they must forgive, in order to move on, that this in some way will release them from the bondage of the past. This was viewed by this group and so many other victims/survivors as an additional and unwanted baggage or burden placed upon them.

“Often those who would insist that forgiveness should occur and that victims/survivors ‘should move on’ are unable to offer anything when asked; what they can do to assist victims/survivors to come to a place where that question is even able to be considered.

“Going forward we wish to have a more cohesive relationship with the leaderships of the Churches, we want to be able to collaborate together and to ensure pathways are in place which ensure that there is adequate dialogue and consultation.”