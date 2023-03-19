SEFF helps hundreds access Troubles payments

A CAMPAIGN group which offers support for Troubles-related victims has offered assistance in helping to access payments that might be due to them.

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services for South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), says that his group has already assisted with in the region of 700 applications for The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme (TPDPS).

The scheme is overseen by the Victims Payment Board (VPB) and housed within the Department of Justice and it acknowledges the harm suffered by those injured in The Troubles.

Payments can be made available to those who have suffered a permanent disability (physical and/or psychological) as a result of an injury caused through no fault of their own during that period.

Eligible criteria includes the suffering of an injury caused by a Troubles related incident that resulted in a permanent disability level of at least 14 per cent as assessed by a suitably qualified healthcare professional.

Donaldson said: “Support for making an application can be made through our group, we will assist you with making the application and support you throughout the process, we will aim to give you a professional and compassionate service throughout.

“We have assisted with over 700 applications since the scheme was launched and are aware of some successful awards with positive outcomes for those concerned”.

“Within SEFF we offer the full wraparound service and we are conscious that given the nature of this scheme where an applicant is required to share their most painful, traumatic and intimate experiences that there is always a risk of being traumatised.

“We have support services in-house spanning counselling, complementary therapies, check in telephone services, befriending and much more to support the needs of those engaging”.

Donaldson also stated that SEFF work in conjunction with other groups that can offer support and advice.

He added: “Importantly, we also work collaboratively with a number of partner groups across Northern Ireland who have connect with victims/survivors within their community/constituency and their premises may also be available to facilitate would be applicants.

“We want to see those eligible for the scheme receiving the support to which they are entitled. Can it ever bring back that which was taken away? No, it cannot but it can help restore a sense of acknowledgement of the injustice experienced as well as provide a level of financial security for the future.”

SEFF’s welfare service can be contacted by phoning: 028 677 23884 (press option 1) or via email at: welfare@seff.org.uk