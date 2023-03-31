+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSadness at the death of Joan Wilson

Sadness at the death of Joan Wilson

Posted: 11:00 am March 31, 2023

Joan Wilson, who lost her daughter Marie in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb, has passed away following a long illness.

Mrs Wilson, who was 91-years-old, was the wife of the late Gordon Wilson, who became a prominent peace campaigner following the loss of their daughter.

Mrs Wilson, a talented musician, supported her husband’s work from the background, and also brought comfort to other parents who had been bereaved by the Troubles.

Related posts:

Jury clears woman of murder but guilty of manslaughter Three men injured in Derrygonnelly stabbing Two vehicle accident in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:00 am March 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA