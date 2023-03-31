Sadness at the death of Joan Wilson

Joan Wilson, who lost her daughter Marie in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb, has passed away following a long illness.

Mrs Wilson, who was 91-years-old, was the wife of the late Gordon Wilson, who became a prominent peace campaigner following the loss of their daughter.

Mrs Wilson, a talented musician, supported her husband’s work from the background, and also brought comfort to other parents who had been bereaved by the Troubles.