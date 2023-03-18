Sadness at death of much-loved Cecil

THE late Cecil Lynam will be remembered as a ‘thoroughly decent person’ who always ‘put others first’.

Formally of Floraville in Enniskillen, Mr Lynam, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born to parents Jason Thomas and Martha Lynam in Cross Street, Mr Lynam was ‘a true townie’ who was ‘proud to be born between the bridges’, mourners were told at his funeral at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, last week.

One of six siblings, he is predeceased by his brothers Willie, Joe and Ernest, and his sisters Iris and Betty. Along with his siblings, Mr Lynam grew up in a home which endorsed strong Christian values, which he would later pass on to his children and grandchildren.

In his early years, he worked as a joiner at Pearce’s Joinery. He later moved to London to work, but returned to his ‘beloved’ Enniskillen.

“Cecil was always ever-dependable. He had an excellent work ethic and he was always in demand,” said celebrant Fr Raymond Donnelly at his requiem mass.

In 1964, Mr Lynam had the ‘good fortune’ of meeting and marrying Marie Goodwin of Market Street, and together they had three children, Barry (Helen RIP) (Sinead), Ciaran (Shauna) and Aisling (Ronan).

Mourners heard that the Lynam family home at Floraville in Enniskillen was a ‘place of faith, welcome and hospitality’, where they enjoyed many happy family occasions together.

From a young age, Mr Lynam loved sport and lived an active life. He enjoyed circuit training and swimming at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen, as well as cycling, running, volleyball and hill walking.

He was a founding member of the Enniskillen Cycling Club, and at the age of 46, he ran his first ever marathon in Ireland. He later took part and completed the London Marathon.

He then took up volleyball and trained as a coach, establishing a club in the St Michael’s Parish Community Centre.

A lover of the outdoors, Mr Lynam took his family on many camping trips around Ireland, and to Butlins at Minehead in England.

Following his wife Marie’s death in 1995, and the tragic passing of his daughter-in-law Helen, faith became very important for the much-loved family man.

“Cecil was so close to his grandchildren,” recalled Fr Donnelly, “to Barry’s family, along with your grandmother Lena Corrigan, he made sure that you received extra love and affection, not to mention running you here, there and everywhere.”

Up until a few years ago, he regularly attended 10am mass at St Michael’s Church, where he would take time to chat to people, often spending ‘over an hour’ chatting in his car outside the Church.

In recent time, Mr Lynam suffered several bouts of ill health, but mourners heard that he ‘never complained’, and he was ‘eternally grateful to all the medics’ who cared and supported him.

Following his Requiem Mass, Mr Lynam was interred in Breandrum Cemetery.