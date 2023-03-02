Prison for assaulting woman in Enniskillen Asda

A COURT has heard how a woman tried to lock herself in the bathroom in Asda to hide from her ex-partner, who proceeded to assault her and cause £500 of damage to the Enniskillen supermarket.

Emmett Rice (24) of Tattinderry Heights in Maguiresbridge, who is currently in custody at Maghaberry Prison, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday via video link where he pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order, common assault, and criminal damage.

The charges related to an incident at Asda on November 13th last, when the woman was in Asda and found out her ex-partner was also in the store. In attempt to hide from him, she tried to hide in the mother and baby bathroom in the store as she was afraid.

The court heard Rice tried to get into the bathroom to confront her, and as she tried to run past him he put out his elbow, pushing her back.

The woman then called out to other customers in the store for help, and the Asda security staff provided her with assistance until the police arrived.

Rice began shouting, and caused a disturbance in the store causing an estimated £500 of damage. He then ran off.

The court was told there had been previous incidents involving Rice and the woman, with the defendant sentenced to four months in prison in October in relation to one, and the Public Prosecution Service applied for a restraining order.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Roddy said Rice had “a significant problem with substances” and when taking these substances his behaviour was erratic.

District Judge Alana McSorley said the case had reached the custody threshold, asking if the woman “can’t be safe in a public place, where can she be safe?”

Judge McSorley granted a two year restraining order and sentenced Rice, who had waived his right to a pre-sentence report, to a total of two months in prison.

