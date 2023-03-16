Pick of the St Patrick’s Day events around Fermanagh

St Patrick will be making a long-awaited return to Enniskillen this weekend.

ONE thing’s for sure, there will be no shortage of things to do in Fermanagh over St Patrick’s weekend.

The St Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Day will finally return to Enniskillen and this year’s theme is Back To The Future!

The craic starts at the Broadmeadow with a free family fun day and a host of live entertainment acts starting at 1.30pm. This will be followed by the main St Patrick’s Day parade through the town centre from 3.30pm-4.30pm.

Project St Patrick has also organised a range of ‘fringe’ events.

These include free taster sessions by Blue Green Yonder, taking place on Friday from 11am-2pm.

There will be a craft fair on Castle Island, with boat crossings and the coffee shop open from 10am-4pm.

Erne Adventures are offering FREE taster sessions on St. Patrick’s Day for their Hydrobikes, hop onboard these floating bikes and enjoy the view from the Erne as the Festival activities take place on both land and water.

Erne Tours is giving a 10 per cent discount for their St Patrick’s Day Boat Tour of the island town of Enniskillen and Devenish Island on St Patrick’s Day at 12 noon.

On Friday evening, there will be an evening of music and dance starring the Highland Dragon Pipe Band from Fermanagh, hosted by the Enniskillen Pipe Band at the Royal British Legion from 8pm. Admission £5.

There will be plenty more craic agus ceoil in Enniskillen, too, with the Crowes Nest Paddy’s Day Weekender celebrations kick off at 5pm on St Patrick’s Day with Gaby & Friends, followed by Paddy Shannon and ending the evening with 1245 Band.

Charlie’s Bar has a great day of entertainment planned, with Paddy Shannon kicking off the festivities at 3.30pm, followed by Karl Ledwith, Eddie McCaffrey and Michael Leonard.

The festivities aren’t confined to Enniskillen, though!

The beautiful village of Belleek will come alive with a parade on St Patrick’s Day.

The parade kicks off at 1pm, with prizes for the best floats! There will be live street and pub entertainment throughout the day! To add to this you can also pop into Belleek Pottery and enjoy an ALL-DAY BREAKFAST from 10am to 4pm.

Fermanagh Fun Farm in Lisbellaw will have a special offer for St Patrick’s weekend.

Come to the farm wearing something green over St Patrick’s weekend (Friday 17th- to Sunday 19th) and receive a FREE ride token. Rides include Pedal Boats and Cups n’ Saucers.

Activities (included in the price) will be a basket of food (one per family) to feed the animals, pet handling session, donkey walking and grooming (some days this will change to a pony), and bottle feeding small animals.

In Irvinestown, Mahon’s Hotel has a great musical line-up and delicious food specials for St Patrick’s weekend.

Marble Arch Caves are having a St Patrick’s Day Special where you can enjoy a Guided Cave Tour presented in the Irish language on March 17th at 11:30am and 3:30pm, tours are 60 minutes in duration.