Newstalk gets ‘Down to Business’ in Enniskillen

SOME of the best local businesses were featured last Saturday when the Newstalk radio show Down To Business with Bobby Kerr was broadcast live from Enniskillen Castle.

In the weekly programme that focuses on Irish industry, Bobby talks to people across the country behind Irish businesses, both big and small, to get their insights into their industries, other industries, and what it takes to be successful.

His show from Enniskillen Castle featured several familiar local business people, who waxed lyrically about the advantages of working in the county town.

They included Sarah McHugh of Enniskillen Castle, Terry McCartney, Belmore Court and Motel, Joe McGirr, Boatyard Distillery, who spoke about ‘bottling the essence of Fermanagh’, Genny Brown of Yoga Ocean and Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) manager, Noelle McAloon.

Bobby also spoke to popular chef Neven Maguire from Macnean Bistro and Restaurant in Blacklion.

“Enniskillen’s a beautiful town, with a great community and great people working together – that’s what your show is all about,” Neven told Billy.

“Enniskillen has a lot to offer. My guests come up from Blacklion here for a bit of retail therapy.”

Another of Enniskillen’s attractions that Billy enjoyed was the Enniskillen Taste Experience tour with Mark Edwards.

“Fermanagh has always been a proper destination,” Mark explained to the Newstalk presenter. “We’re surrounded by the lakes that have always been an attraction over the years, but the food and drink element here has come on strong over the past four or five years.

“It’s really diverse now and what I promote on the tour is the wealth of talented people in hospitality moving back to Fermanagh and setting up businesses here. There are so many creative people offering exclusive stops on the tour.”

Billy also took a trip on the Island Discovery with Barry Flanagan, while Nathan Carter featured in the programme extolling the virtues of the place he calls home.

Musician Sean Magee, who told Billy about his big gig that night in Charlie’s Bar, then ended the show with a song.

The programme was brought to Enniskillen courtesy of Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI) and Fiona Cunningham, manager of TNI in Dublin, accompanied the group.

