National recognition for Chinese takeaway

SUITED AND BOOTED... The team at the Lucky House Chinese takeaway celebrate their national award win.

THE Lucky House Chinese takeaway in Newtownbutler has received national recognition, but Tony and Becky He’s journey to producing top-class cuisine has been anything but straightforward.

Last year, the Fermanagh establishment finished runner-up in the BP Northern Ireland Takeaway Awards, but on Monday, they went one better by claiming the top honours and taking the title.

The Chinese takeaway is very popular with the Newtownbutler people, and the extended Fermanagh community. Becky He, the joint owner of Lucky House, is delighted to achieve this recognition.

“I’m humbled and still very much in shock. I’m so proud of what our family have achieved so far,” said the proud entrepreneur.

“This achievement means the world to us and shows that our hard work and dedication is appreciated.”

Becky’s husband Tony is the head chef at Lucky House Chinese takeaway, as well as being the joint-owner. She’s very ‘proud’ of their journey from Fuqing in China to award-winning business owners.

“Tony came from poverty in China, barely speaking a word of English, to owning two businesses with staff that always sing his praises,” said the Lucky House Chinese takeaway owner.

“Tony and I always try to support our local communities and surrounding clubs with sponsorships, vouchers, and sometimes offering food during families’ tough times.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on local businesses, but the Lucky House Chinese takeaway continues to grow from strength to strength.

“We love working in the kitchen, even when we are tired, stressed or having a bad night,” said Becky, who also owns a takeaway in Ballygawley, along with her husband, Tony.

“At the end of a busy night, we are satisfied that we’ve tried our best and the food is always good. We have put our hearts into creating very tasty, yet healthy Chinese food.”