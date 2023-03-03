+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Rhys Owens gets his hand raised after victory over James Nevin.

National final awaits for talented Owens

Posted: 12:38 pm March 3, 2023

Rhys Owens from the Erne Boxing Club is just three rounds away from winning his maiden national title.

The talented Enniskillen boxer booked his place in the National Under 22 Championships 60kg final with a 3-2 split decision victory over the highly talented James Nevin, who had contentiously defeated Owens last month.

Nevin started the bout on the front foot, making a fast start, but Owens upped the pace and took the first round with solid shots to the head and body.

In round two and three, the Erne boxer took over the contest, hurting his opponents with a powerful mix of shots.

