+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MURPHY, John James

Posted: 7:44 pm March 3, 2023

MURPHY, John James – Derryhinney, Graffey Road, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 2nd March 2023, RIP. Pre-deceased by his brother Patrick; sister-in-law Delores.

Reposing at the family home, Friday 12 noon to 10 pm for family and friends.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Removal on Saturday, 4th March 2023 to arrive in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 11 am funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Martin and Benny; sisters Bridget and Maureen; brother-in-law Brian; sister-in-law Elish, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, family circle and friends.

Live broadcast on St. Nailes Kinawley webcam

Related posts:

BOOMER, Michael FLYNN, Jimmy REILLY, John

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA