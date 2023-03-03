MURPHY, John James – Derryhinney, Graffey Road, Macken, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 2nd March 2023, RIP. Pre-deceased by his brother Patrick; sister-in-law Delores.

Reposing at the family home, Friday 12 noon to 10 pm for family and friends.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Removal on Saturday, 4th March 2023 to arrive in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 11 am funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Martin and Benny; sisters Bridget and Maureen; brother-in-law Brian; sister-in-law Elish, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, family circle and friends.

Live broadcast on St. Nailes Kinawley webcam