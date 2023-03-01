+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

McMANUS, Mary Bridget

Posted: 8:36 pm March 1, 2023

McMANUS, Mary Bridget (née Martin), 17th February 2023, formerly Inishturk Island, Lisnaskea, Wolverhampton and Corraclare North, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh. Loving wife of the late Eddie; devoted mother of Patricia (Maurice), Marlene (John, RIP), Jimmy (Julie), Carol (Stephen) and Michael; sister of James, Margaret and Eileen and pre-deceased by her brother Peter and sisters Theresa and Annie, RIP.

Mary’s remains will arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, Saturday, 4th March for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

Loved and sorely missed by her children, brother, sisters, grandchildren and extended family circle. Mary will be fondly remembered by her family, neighbours and friends in Ireland, England, America and Australia.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.

