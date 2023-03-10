+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAALouth game is ‘huge’, says Baldwin
Fermanagh Hurling Manager Joe Baldwin

Louth game is ‘huge’, says Baldwin

Posted: 9:48 am March 10, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Not for the first time this season, injury concerns are to the forefront of Joe Baldwin’s mind, as the Erne men head into a crunch clash against Louth, on Sunday.

Last week, while on a skiing holiday, Fermanagh star attacker Jimmy Tormey suffered a broken collarbone and Baldwin fears his forward will be out for the season.

He’s also sweating over the fitness of the versatile Daniel Teague who picked up a nasty hand injury against Sligo, in a challenge game last Sunday.

Advertisement

“It’s not ideal to be picking up injuries at this time of year, and it’s incredibly disappointing to lose Jimmy [Tormey] but it’s one of those things that happen over the course of the year,” said the Erne boss.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Baldwin braced for ‘serious challenge’ from Mayo men Roscommon clash is ‘massive’, says Baldwin O’Rourke – doing it his own way

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:48 am March 10, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA