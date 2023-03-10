Louth game is ‘huge’, says Baldwin

Not for the first time this season, injury concerns are to the forefront of Joe Baldwin’s mind, as the Erne men head into a crunch clash against Louth, on Sunday.

Last week, while on a skiing holiday, Fermanagh star attacker Jimmy Tormey suffered a broken collarbone and Baldwin fears his forward will be out for the season.

He’s also sweating over the fitness of the versatile Daniel Teague who picked up a nasty hand injury against Sligo, in a challenge game last Sunday.

“It’s not ideal to be picking up injuries at this time of year, and it’s incredibly disappointing to lose Jimmy [Tormey] but it’s one of those things that happen over the course of the year,” said the Erne boss.

