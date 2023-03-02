‘Jarlath is a man for his time’ says Peter Quinn

Jarlath Burns celebrates with the Silverbridge flag after he was voted-in as the GAA president elect.

When Peter Quinn received his badge of office in April 1991, at the age of 47, there was much anticipation that Quinn would be a visionary for the Association.

The Teemore man was the 31st President of the GAA and almost a fortnight ago, Jarlath Burns was elected the 41st President. Burns becomes the first person from the North to hold the office since Quinn and like Quinn, there is great anticipation and excitement around his appointment.

“I think he is someone who has the potential to make a major contribution to the development of the GAA,” said Quinn.

“ I don’t think he’ll be afraid to address issues or anything like that. If he thinks something needs to be changed, I have no doubt he’ll set about changing it and he’ll succeed.”

A big endorsement from the man who made such an indelible mark during his three-year tenure between 1991 and 1994.

